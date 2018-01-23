Bitcoin extended its sharp tumble on Wednesday last week, skidding more than 7 percent in a rapid downturn in fortunes as investors were spooked by fears regulators might clamp down on an asset whose value has skyrocketed in the past year.

The price of the world’s biggest and best known cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$10,567 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, not far from its six-week nadir of US$10,162 touched the previous day. The session’s high was $11,794.07.

It led the fall in cryptocurrencies, although others, such as Ethereum and Ripple, have also slid sharply this week after reports South Korea and China could ban trading, sparking worries of a wider regulatory crackdown.

At its lows on Tuesday last week, bitcoin had fallen 25 percent in the session, its biggest daily decline in four months. It was a far cry from its peak close to US$20,000 in December, when the virtual currency had risen nearly 2,000 percent over the year.

Tuesday’s decline followed reports that South Korea’s finance minister had said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option and that the government plans a set of measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.

Separately, a senior Chinese central banker said authorities should prohibit centralised trading of virtual currencies and place an embargo on individuals and businesses that provide related services.

(REUTERS)

比特幣上週三持續大幅下挫，下跌逾百分之七，因投資人擔憂監管機構可能會抑制在過去一年中價值暴漲的資產。

比特幣是全球最大、最知名的加密貨幣，其價格在盧森堡的比特幣交易所Bitstamp跌至一萬○五百六十七美元，與前一交易日所創的六週來的最低價一萬○一百六十二美元相差無幾。盤中高點為一萬一千七百九十四‧○七美元。

這導致了加密貨幣的下跌，儘管韓國和中國可能禁止加密貨幣交易的消息見諸報導後，其他加密貨幣如乙太幣和瑞波幣本週已經大幅下跌，引發了加密貨幣將受監管單位更大規模打擊的擔憂。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. regulator n. 監管機構 (jian1 guan3 ji1 gou4) 2. clamp down on phr. 抑制 (yi4 zhi4) 3. crackdown n. 打擊 (da3 ji2) 4. ban; prohibit v. 禁止 (jin4 zhi3) 5. place an embargo on phr. 施行禁令 (shi1 xing2 jin4 ling4)



在上週二的低點，比特幣下跌了百分之二十五，為四個月來最大跌幅。與去年十二月近兩萬美元的高點相差甚遠——當時這虛擬貨幣的漲幅一年來已近百分之兩千。

據報導，韓國財長表示，禁止加密貨幣交易仍是選項之一，韓國政府計劃採取一系列措施來打擊「非理性」的加密貨幣投資熱潮。比特幣週二即應聲下跌。

另外，中國央行一位高級官員表示，當局應該禁止虛擬貨幣的集中交易，並對提供相關服務的個人和企業施行禁令。

(路透)

Follow Up

課後練習

Read the following statements by two financial analysts:

“The run-up in bitcoin created a mystique of one-way trading which is being shaken, but the pricing requires faith that there will always be demand. This is far from guaranteed given the existence of alternative [cryptocurrencies] with better characteristics.”

Steven Englander, head of strategy at New York-based Rafiki Capital.

“I would say the strong rally in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies we saw last year is over,” he said.

“But while the rally phase is over, I don’t think it is right to say bitcoin is finished.”

Makoto Sakuma, analyst at Tokyo-based NLI Research Institute.

(Reuters)

Questions…

1. Have you bought or ever considered buying a cryptocurrency?

2. Since cryptocurrencies are still very new and virtually unregulated, can anyone confidently predict what will happen next?

3. The age-old mantra of financial advisers is to “buy low, sell high.” Would you buy bitcoin at the current price?