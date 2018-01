A: How was the boat trip to Green Island, by the way?

B: Terrible. The waves were huge, and everyone on the boat was seasick.

A: I find closing your eyes works. You don’t need to sleep, just don’t look at anything.

B: Good tip. I’ll try it next time.

A: 啊對了,你坐船去綠島玩得開心嗎?

B: 很糟。浪很大,大家都暈船了。

A: 我發現只要把眼睛閉起來就不會暈了。不一定要睡著才有效,只要你不要張開眼睛看就好了。

B: 好秘訣。下次我會試試看。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: