A: I need to go away for a couple of days next week. I don’t suppose you could look after my cats.

B: Sure. How many of them do you have?

A: Well, nine in the house and another two that just stop by for food.

B: Actually, I’m not sure I’ll be able to cope with that many. Is there anyone else you can ask?

A: 我下星期要出門幾天,你可以幫我照顧我養的貓嗎?

B: 當然可以囉。你有幾隻貓?

A: 喔,我家裡有九隻,此外有兩隻貓會固定到我家討食物。

B: 說實話,我不知道我能不能應付得了那麼多貓。你有其他朋友可以幫忙嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: