Last Wednesday was the sixth anniversary of the death of pop diva Fong Fei-fei, who was also known as the “Queen of Hats” for her signature headgear onstage. To realize Fong’s dying wish to do good works and help those in need, her family members announced during a news conference their intention to use NT$30 million (about US$1 million) from her inheritance to establish the Fong Fei-fei Charity Foundation.

The news conference was hosted by entertainer Mickey Huang and singer Kay Huang, who both donated their pay for hosting the event to the foundation. As a “Fong fan” since childhood, Kay Huang said she was greatly encouraged when seeing Fong on TV for the first time, and praised her idol for having so much belief in herself.

Fong’s only son Zhao Wen Lin is serving as chairman of the foundation. Fong died of lung cancer in Hong Kong in 2012 at the age of 58. Her remains are stored at the Fo Guang Shan Bao Ta Temple in Dasi District of Taoyuan.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

上週三是「帽子歌后」鳳飛飛逝世六週年紀念日，她以舞台上的帽子造型而聞名。為了實現她行善助人的遺願，家人在記者會上宣布從她的遺產中提撥三千萬元（約一百萬美元），正式成立「鳳飛飛慈善基金會」。

記者會由藝人黃子佼、歌手黃韻玲主持，兩人都將主持費全數捐給基金會。從小就是「鳳迷」的黃韻玲說，第一次在電視上看到鳳姐時自己受到很大的鼓勵，因為她很勇於做自己。

該基金會由鳳飛飛的獨子趙?霖擔任董事長。鳳飛飛於二○一二年因肺癌在香港逝世，享年五十八歲，之後長眠於桃園市大溪區的佛光山寶塔寺。 （自由時報）