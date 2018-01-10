The ban on shops offering free plastic bags to customers has been expanded in Taiwan since New Year’s Day this year. However, the ban does not include plastic in direct contact with food, so cakes and breads do not have to be handed devoid of any packaging to customers.

In Paris, bakeries generally use cartons or paper bags for packaging. Only the sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and meat need to be packed in long plastic bags to prevent vegetable juice or sauces getting the paper bags damp.

In addition to ready-made cartons and paper bags, many bakery clerks can put a single sheet of paper to many uses, wrapping up bread and various pastries.

A bakery near the National Assembly in Paris’ 7th arrondissement, for example, is one example of where this happens. The bakery clerk said that they often use a carton for a single serve pastry, and use paper bags for breads; but she had also learned to pack cakes, quiches, breads and crackers of different shapes using a single sheet of paper. This is common practice in Paris, she said.

The clerk can fold a sheet of paper into a small tent in a few seconds, wrapping around the chocolate cake or fruit tart, leaving a triangular space at the top of the tent shape so that the surface and decoration of the cake remain untouched.

(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

台灣自今年元旦起擴大禁止商家提供免費塑膠袋給消費者，但直接接觸食物的塑膠製包裝袋不在限制範圍內，蛋糕、麵包不必「全裸」交給消費者。

在巴黎，麵包店普遍用紙盒或紙袋包裝，只有夾著生菜、番茄和肉類的三明治需要長型塑膠袋包裝，以防蔬菜汁液或醬料濡濕紙袋。

除了現成的紙盒、紙袋，也有不少麵包店店員用一張紙就可包裹麵包和各式點心，幾乎萬能。

巴黎第七區鄰近國民議會的一間麵包店就採這種方式。店員說，店裡通常用紙盒盛裝單人份糕點、用紙袋裝麵包，但她也學會只用一張紙包裝不同形狀的蛋糕、鹹派、麵包、餅乾，這在巴黎是很普遍的做法。

在她手中，一張紙能在幾秒內折疊成一個小帳篷，把巧克力蛋糕或水果塔裹在其中，小帳篷的頂端形成一個三角形空間，不會破壞蛋糕表面的完整和裝飾。

（中央社）