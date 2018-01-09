Use of non-cash payments by Taiwanese is becoming more widespread, with the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday last week reporting that from the beginning of last year up to November, domestic credit card transaction volumes totaled NT$2.393 trillion.

According to the FSC’s Banking Bureau, last year credit card transaction volumes amounted to an average of NT$200 billion per month. The bureau expects that when December’s figures are factored in — a peak period for consumer expenditure — the total figure for last year will be as much as NT$2.6 trillion, surpassing last year’s figure of NT$2.42 trillion and, in doing so, set a new record.

Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Sherri Chuang says that as of November last year, Taiwan’s 36 credit card-issuing institutions together had 41.67 million cards in circulation.

As attitudes among the population gradually change, more people are willing to accept non-cash payments, including credit cards, says Chuang, while the increasing number of physical card payment channels and credit card accepting institutions has helped to boost card transactions volumes.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

國人使用非現金支付越來越普遍。金管會上週四表示，去年截至十一月底，信用卡刷卡金額為兩兆三千九百三十億元。

金管會銀行局表示，去年每月刷卡金額平均約兩千億元，加上十二月又是消費旺季，推估去年全年刷卡金額應可達兩兆六千億元，超越前年的兩兆四千兩百億元，創下歷史新高。

金管會銀行局副局長莊琇媛表示，截至二?一七年十一月底止，台灣計有三十六家信用卡發卡機構，總流通卡數約四千一百六十七萬張。

莊琇媛表示，由於國人觀念逐漸改變，越來越能接受包括信用卡在內的「非現金支付」，加上國內可刷卡的實體通路及收單機構越來越多，有助推升信用卡消費額度。

(自由時報記者王孟倫)