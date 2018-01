A: I’m off to shoot a promotional film for a tea shop.

B: Cool. What are you going to focus on?

A: Well, the owner doesn’t just sell tea, he prepares the leaves himself.

B: So you’re going to shoot the whole process from start to finish?

A: 我要去幫一間茶行拍宣傳影片。

B: 好酷喔。你打算怎麼拍呢?

A: 嗯,這家店的老闆不只賣茶,他還自己處理茶葉。

B: 所以你會拍攝他處理茶葉的完整過程囉?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: