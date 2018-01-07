According to a new report on a study by the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) and Taiwan Lung Cancer Society (TLCC), 20 people in 1,000 who are non-smokers but who have risk factors such as a family history of cancer, exposure to secondhand smoke or smoky environments or who have lung disease, will develop lung cancer.

According to WHO data, smoke is a major risk factor for lung cancer, but in Taiwan many people who have never smoked also develop the disease.

For this reason, in 2014 the HPA started working with the Health Research Institute and the TLCC on an eight-year research project on low dosage CAT scan screening for high lung cancer risk groups among non-smokers in Taiwan, to see what kind of non-smokers are in the group of those at risk of developing lung cancer.

The program is looking at members of the public who do not themselves smoke but who have a family history of lung cancer, who have a family member that does smoke, who are exposed to smoke or who have tuberculosis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is estimated that the program will include 12,000 individuals, in the 55 to 75 high lung cancer incidence age group.

Preliminary research suggests that members of the public that do not smoke and yet have a family history of lung cancer, who are exposed to secondhand smoke or smoky environments and who have lung disease of some form have a 20 in 1,000 chance of developing lung cancer, which is a significantly high risk. As a result, it is a good idea for people in the 55 to 75 age group to get themselves screened for lung cancer.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

國民健康署、台灣肺癌學會進行一項最新研究發現，不吸菸的人若有家族病史、暴露在二手菸、油煙環境或有肺部疾病等危險因子，每 一千人約有二十個人會罹患肺癌。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 risk factor phr. 危險因子 (wei2 xian3 yin1 zi3) low dosage phr. 低劑量 (di1 ji4 liang4) CAT scan phr. 電腦斷層掃描 (dian4 nao3 duan4 ceng2 sao3 miao2) screening [medicine] n. 篩檢 (shai1 jian3)



根據世界衛生組織資料顯示，菸害是肺癌的一大危險因子，但在台灣卻有許多人明明沒吸菸也罹患肺癌。

因此國健署二○一四年起和國家衛生研究院、台灣肺癌學會聯手進行為期八年的「以低劑量電腦斷層掃描篩檢台灣不吸菸肺癌高危險群之研究」，盼找出不吸菸卻可能罹患肺癌的危險族群。

此計畫收案對象為本身不吸菸，但有肺癌家族史、家中有吸菸者、油煙暴露者、有肺結核或慢性阻塞性肺病的民眾，預計將收案一萬兩千人，年齡則選在肺癌發病高峰的五十五至七十五歲族群。

初步研究顯示，即便沒有吸菸，但只要有家族病史、暴露在二手菸或油煙環境、有肺部疾病等危險因子的民眾，每一千人約有二十個人會罹患肺癌，危險性相當高，因此五十五至七十五歲民眾做肺癌篩檢有其價值。

（中央社）