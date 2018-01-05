EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Before the late 17th century in Europe, many people would wake up for two hours and do stuff in the small hours.

B: That’s right. They would talk of a first and second sleep. It’s called a segmented sleeping pattern.

A: I wonder what they would do while they were awake in the small hours.

B: Apparently, they would visit neighbors or just stay in bed and read or write. Sometimes they’d pray.

A: 在十七世紀下半葉以前的歐洲，很多人會在午夜以後起床兩個小時。

B: 對啊，他們會睡兩次覺，是分段式的睡法。

A: 不知道他們在睡醒之後都做些什麼。

B: 據說是會拜訪鄰居、在床上看看書寫寫東西、或是祈禱之類的。

