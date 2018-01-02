The value of the US dollar slipped Dec. 29, the main reason being pressure on the greenback from a sharp drop in US bond yields.

Currency markets are slow going into the end of the year, but predictions are that they will pick up when investors return into the new year.

According to analysts, even though the US tax reform bill will buoy the economy, it will do little to seeing a rise in the US dollar, with investors continuing to maintain a pessimistic view on the US dollar.

Friday’s fall in the value of the US dollar sets the worst annual performance for the currency since 2003, with the dollar index slipping 0.4 percent.

The euro increased by 0.6 percent to 1.1943, while sterling rose by 0.3 percent to 1.3443.

The US dollar slipped to 112.93 Japanese yen, down from 113.25 at closing on the Wednesday.

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

美元十二月二十九日下跌，主要原因為美國債券殖利率大幅下降，為美元帶來壓力。

由於目前是元旦前夕，貨幣市場交易冷淡，市場預估，應該要等到新年過後，投資人才會重返市場。

分析師預估，美國稅改法案雖有助支撐經濟，但可能無法讓美元升值，明年二○一八年，投資人依舊對美元持不樂觀的看法。

美元週五下跌，創下二○○三年以來最差的年度表現。美元指數下跌百分之○·四。

歐元上漲百分之○·六，至一·一九四三，英鎊上漲百分之○·三，至一·三四四三。

美元下跌至一一二·九三日圓，週三尾盤報一一三·二五。

（自由時報綜合報導）