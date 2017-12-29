The annual “Taipei New Year’s Eve Countdown Party” is scheduled for Sunday at 7pm at the Taipei City Hall Square. South Korean superstar Rain and Singaporean pop diva Tanya Chua will perform for the show, whose lineup also includes A-list singers such as Bii, Crowd Lu and Della Ding.

Taipei 101 announced that there will be a six-minute fireworks show on New Year’s Eve, along with a special LED display during the fireworks show, featuring pre-recorded virtual performances of pop diva Chang Hui-mei, also known as A-mei, and her niece Anna.

“Techno goddess” Jeannie Hsieh is set to stage a comeback at the upcoming New Year’s Eve parties, performing for two shows at the Taoyuan Arts Plaza and Kaohsiung’s Dream Mall, respectively. Jessica, a former member of Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, is also attending the party in Taoyuan for the first time. Meanwhile, rock band Mayday will aslo be holding a New Year’s Eve concert in Taoyuan.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

「台北最High新年城」跨年晚會將於週日晚上七點，於市政府前廣場熱鬧登場。韓國天王Rain和新加坡天后蔡健雅將開唱同歡，表演卡司還包括畢書盡、盧廣仲，和丁噹等大咖歌手。

而台北一○一日前宣布，今年跨年煙火將長達六分鐘，並特別設置LED燈網搭配歌后張惠妹（阿妹）、和她的外甥女安那預錄的虛擬表演。

「電音女神」謝金燕也在今年跨年晚會回歸，於桃園藝文廣場和高雄夢時代購物中心的晚會上開唱。韓團「少女時代」前成員潔西卡，亦首次來桃園跨年。搖滾天團「五月天」，則預計在桃園舉辦跨年演唱會。

（中央社、自由時報）