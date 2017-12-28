Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You look really tired. Did you not sleep well last night? 

B: I drank too much coffee yesterday afternoon, so I just could not get to sleep in the evening. 

A: Yeah, caffeine really does affect me, so I don’t dare drink coffee after lunchtime, otherwise there’s no way I’ll be able to sleep. 

B: Well, I’ve learnt my lesson. From now on, I’ll only drink coffee in the morning. 

A: 你看起來好像很累。昨晚沒睡好嗎？

B: 我昨天下午喝了太多咖啡，結果晚上完全睡不著。

A: 是喔，我對咖啡因比較敏感，所以中午過後就不敢喝咖啡了，否則一定睡不著。

B: 我現在已經學到教訓了，以後咖啡還是早上喝好。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

