With tens of thousands of people predicted to descend upon Taipei’s Xinyi business district on Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Eve countdown party, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) is to operate a 42-hour non-stop service from 6am on Dec. 31 through to midnight on Jan. 1 in the new year.

The TRTC announced on Dec. 21 that the shortest service interval will be on the main Bannan Line and Tamsui-Xinyi Line, with the shortest wait time on the former being 2 minutes 28 seconds, and on the latter 3 minutes, between services. In addition, all trains on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line, irrespective of whether they depart from Tamsui or Beitou stations, will terminate at the Xiangshan stop.

However, due to the proximity to the celebrations of the Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101/World Trade Center stations, some trains may pass through those two stations without stopping, depending on the crowd situation at the time. Members of the public are advised to alight at the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall or Xinyi Anhe stations. Bicycles will not be allowed on the MRT after 3 pm on Dec. 31.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台北市信義計畫區三十一日預計湧入數十萬人次參加跨年晚會，北捷從三十一日清晨六時至翌年元旦二十四時，連續四十二小時不收班。

台北捷運公司本月二十一日表示，主要路線板南線及淡水信義線採最密班距行駛，板南線最短班距縮短為兩分二十八秒，淡水信義線最短班距為三分鐘，且無論是淡水或北投發車的列車，皆駛至象山站。

不過，捷運市政府站、台北一○一／世貿站鄰近跨年晚會，屆時將視車站人潮，部分列車將過站不停，民眾可提早在國父紀念館站、信義安和站下車。三十一日下午三時後不開放自行車搭乘捷運。

（中央社）