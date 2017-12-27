A petition submitted to the National Development Council’s public policy online petition platform is proposing that national parks and amusement parks should allow owners to bring pets that have rabies vaccination certificates and chip implants. On Dec. 13, the petition passed the required 5,000 signature threshold, meaning that the competent government authority now needs to respond by Feb. 13.

Many people like to bring their furkids to enjoy the great outdoors with them. However, according to the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease, pets are not allowed in forest recreation areas, forest parks, the Lala Mountain Nature Protection Zone and other specified areas.

The man who proposed the petition, who goes by “Travel of Rice,” said that the reason pets are not allowed into any national forest parks in Taiwan is because of the need to control rabies. He believes that if this is the case, then humans should also be banned from entering these areas, because there is also the risk of animals with rabies biting humans.

He also said that pets entering the said areas should be kept on a leash or put in a pet stroller, and that this should be strictly implemented, with a fine for non-compliance.

There are also those who oppose this proposal, however. Their reasoning is that one of the major purposes of designating national parks is to conserve them in their original state, and that it would be best not to promote tourism and economic development in these areas.

Others say that animals are often territorial by nature, and that dogs and cats with aggressive tendencies and the need to establish their own status within the environment may attack wildlife, so pets should not be allowed into national parks and wildlife reserves.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. national park phr. 國家公園 (guo2 jia1 gong1 yuan2) 2. furkid n. 毛小孩 (mao2 xiao3 hai2) 3. rabies n. 狂犬病 (kuang2 quan3 bing4) 4. leash n. 牽繩 (qian1 sheng2) 5. territorial adj. 領域性 (ling3 yu4 xing4)



(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

有民眾在國家發展委員會公共政策網路參與平台的「提點子」連署，要求全台國家森林公園、遊樂園，應該開放持有「狂犬病注射證明」「晶片證明」的寵物進入。該案於本月十三日連署人數達到了五千人門檻而成案，將待主責機關在明年二月十三日前回應。

許多飼主常帶毛小孩出門親近大自然，不過，在國內依動物傳染病防治條例規定，禁止私帶寵物進入森林遊樂區、平地森林園區及拉拉山自然保護區等公告區域。

提案者「小米遊記」表示，目前台灣各國家森林公園皆禁止寵物進入，理由是狂犬病疫情控制。他認為，如果是因為狂犬病，那應該連人都禁止進入，有狂犬病的動物不會因為是人類就不咬人。

提案者解釋，進入的寵物需繫牽繩或放置在推車等載具，嚴禁不繫牽繩讓寵物落地，違者罰款。

不過，持反對意見的民眾則認為，國家公園的設置，有很大的目的是保留原始的樣貌，覺得「國家公園不需要帶動觀光與經濟發展」。

也有民眾指出，野生動物往往有領域性，貓狗具攻擊性且出於本能會探索自己在生態系中的地位，而可能攻擊野生動物，不該讓寵物進入國家公園及野生動物保護區。

（中央社）