A: Do you think the water from the water machine tastes a bit funny?

B: You think? Let me try. Hmmm, it tastes a bit of chemicals.

A: Yeah. It’s tasted fine when I’ve drunk it over the last few days.

B: They did some maintenance on the machine a few days ago. I wonder if they did something wrong.

A: 你不覺得飲水機的水味道怪怪的嗎?

B: 有嗎?我喝喝看。嗯,好像有股化學藥劑的味道。

A: 對啊,我前幾天喝的時候味道還很正常耶。

B: 飲水機前幾天有保養過,不知道是不是保養過程有疏失。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: