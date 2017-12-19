Hsu Hsiao-tzu is a police officer at Xinsheng South Road police station in Taipei’s Daan District. While on patrol on Nov. 27, Hsu noticed a silver sedan car parked illegally on a red line within Lane 147 off Xinyi Road Section 3. To prevent the car from blocking traffic, Hsu approached the vehicle and politely advised the driver to move on. However, the alleged suspect and driver of the car, a 40-year-old woman surnamed Chen, not only ignored Hsu’s request but also started making excuses and attempted to stall for time. As Chen was refusing to leave, Hsu was left with no option but to sound her whistle and force Chen to move on. Then, when Chen was starting her car, she insulted the startled officer, calling her a “stupid idiot.”

Hsu immediately pulled open the car door and asked Chen what she had said. Chen, ignoring the fact Hsu was holding onto the car door, floored the gas peddle and swung the car to the left. She only stopped the car when she realized the police officer had been pulled along several meters and had tumbled to the ground. Despite the pain, Hsu picked herself up and called out to Chen, asking her to repeat the insult she had just made to a police officer. The suspect merely played dumb and threw the question back at Hsu, asking her to tell her what she had said.

Hsu then asked Chen whether she denied the insult, cautioning her that she had recorded the whole process. Incredulous, she asked her why she had insulted a police officer when she hadn’t even written her out a ticket. Chen then became sarcastic, saying things such as “Oh, sorry officer, Your Excellency.” Chen was taken to the police station for questioning, but even then continued to plead innocence and argued that she was simply scolding her child, despite having been alone in the car when the incident had taken place. She was charged according to Offenses of Obstructing an Officer In Discharge of Duties, and the case has been passed on to Taipei District Prosectors’ Office for further investigation and prosecution.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. make an excuse phr. 藉故 (jie4 gu4) 2. stall for time phr. 拖延 (tuo1 yan2) 3. tumble to the ground phr. 踉蹌倒地 (liang4 qiang4 dao3 di4) 4. play dumb 裝傻 (zhuang1 sha3)



(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

大安分局新生南路派出所女警許筱慈上月二十七日巡邏時，在信義路三段一百四十七巷口，發現銀色轎車違停於路口紅線處，為避免該車影響交通，許員遂趨前柔性勸離，但該車駕駛四十歲陳姓女子不但不理會，還反而藉故拖延，遲遲不肯離去，許員見狀只好直接鳴笛驅離，不料陳女駛離時，竟惱怒辱罵女警：「白癡啊！」

許員聞言，立刻拉開車門質問陳女：「妳說什麼？」沒想到陳女不顧許抓著車門，竟突然猛踩油門加速左轉駛離，見許被拉扯數公尺後踉蹌倒地才趕緊停車，這時許員強忍痛楚爬起來，上前詢問：「妳剛才罵警察什麼？」陳女仍裝傻反問：「我有說什麼嗎？」

許員見對方不承認，又問：「妳沒有說話嗎？我都有錄到…」、「我沒開你單，妳還罵我白癡！」但陳女仍以「對不起『警察大人』」等戲語揶揄，甚至被帶回派出所訊問時，仍辯稱自己是在罵小孩；因事發當時陳女獨自在車上，警詢後仍依妨害公務罪嫌將她移送台北地檢署偵辦。

(自由時報記者姚岳宏)