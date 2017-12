A: My dog is off his food recently.

B: How come? Is he picky?

A: Yes, he is. Last week I had roast chicken, and I gave him all the leftovers. He’s refused to eat dog food ever since.

B: Whatever you do, don’t go all soft and give him more expensive food. If he’s hungry he will eat the dog food.

A: 我的狗最近都不吃飯。

B: 怎麼會這樣?是挑食嗎?

A: 對啊,我上禮拜烤了一隻雞,剩下沒吃完的雞肉就餵狗,結果牠從此以後就不吃狗食了。

B: 千萬不要心軟餵牠更多美食。牠餓了自然會吃狗食的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: