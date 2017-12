A: The air quality has been terrible lately. When I go out I have to wear a face mask.

B: Me, too. What with the changes in temperature and the air pollution, I have terrible allergies at the moment.

A: Is it your sinuses?

B: It’s not just my nose. My eyes and skin also get itchy.

A: 最近空氣品質好差,我出門都一定戴口罩。

B: 我也是。氣溫變化大加上空氣汙染,讓我過敏變得很嚴重。

A: 你是鼻子過敏嗎?

B: 不只鼻子,眼睛和皮膚也過敏。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: