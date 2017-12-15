EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There’s so much fake news on the Internet at the moment, it’s difficult to tell what is true and what isn’t.

B: I don’t think it’s that difficult, you just need to see whether the more well-known media are also reporting on similar stories.

A: The trouble is, lots of people are reposting the fake news.

B: Just because lots of people are reposting it, doesn’t mean it’s genuine. The point is to check who first posted the news.

A: 現在網路上流傳好多假新聞，根本無法判斷真假。

B: 我覺得是可以的，只要看看比較有名的媒體有沒有類似的報導就好了。

A: 但假新聞常常也有很多人轉貼。

B: 很多人轉貼不代表就是真的，重點還是要看新聞是誰發布的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: