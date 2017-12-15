Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) recently announced its lineup for the 68th “Red and White Year-end Song Festival.” Korean girl group Twice has been invited to attend for the first time, making Taiwanese member Chou Tzu-yu the fifth Taiwanese to perform at the show — behind FeiFei Ouyang, Judy Ongg, Teresa Teng and Vivian Hsu.

This is also the first time in six years that a Korean star will attend the show. Twice, a nine-member Korean girl band, made its debut in Japan in June this year. Its Japanese album “#TWICE” was certified “platinum” in August, having sold almost 300,000 copies in Japan.

According to a survey, Japanese pop diva Namie Amuro is the artist that viewers hope to see most at the show scheduled for New Year’s Eve, as she is set to retire from showbiz next year. Although Amuro’s name is not yet on the list of performers, the Japanese media report that NHK is still making all efforts in negotiations with the star.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

日本放送協會（NHK）近日公布第六十八屆「紅白歌唱大賽」登場名單，南韓女團Twice將首次受邀，而台灣成員周子瑜則是繼歐陽菲菲、翁倩玉、鄧麗君、徐若瑄之後，第五位登上紅白演唱的台灣藝人。

這也是暌違六年後首次有南韓明星再登上紅白，Twice是南韓的九人女子組合，今年六月在日本出道，八月即以日版專輯「#TWICE」近三十萬張的銷售成績，榮獲日本的「白金唱片」認證。

而根據一項調查，明年將從娛樂圈引退的日本流行歌后安室奈美惠，是觀眾最想在今年除夕紅白看到的藝人。雖然目前出場名單中沒有她，但是日本媒體報導，NHK還在盡力與她交涉中。 （中央社）