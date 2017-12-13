EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I read an article that said you should try to save at least 30 percent of your salary every month.

B: I’d be pleased if I were left with one or two thousand NT at the end of the month, once I’d paid the rent, given some money to my parents and taken out all the money for my daily needs.

A: You give your parents some money every month?

B: Sure. Ever since I graduated, from my first job I’ve done that.

A: 我讀了一篇文章說，每個月至少應該要把薪水的百分之三十存起來。

B: 我每個月付完房租，寄錢給爸媽，去掉生活基本開銷，如果還有剩下一兩千塊就很高興了。

A: 你每個月都會寄錢給你爸媽喔？

B: 對啊，從我大學畢業，得到第一份工作開始，就一直是這樣。

