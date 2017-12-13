Animals from the deepest places on Earth have been found with plastic in their stomachs, confirming fears that manmade fibers have contaminated the most remote places on the planet.

The study, led by academics at Newcastle University, found animals from trenches across the Pacific Ocean were contaminated with fibers that probably originated from plastic bottles, packaging and synthetic clothes.

Alan Jamieson, who led the study, said the findings were startling and proved that nowhere on the planet was free from plastics pollution.

“There is now no doubt that plastics pollution is so pervasive that nowhere – no matter how remote – is immune,” he said.

Evidence of the scale of plastic pollution has been growing in recent months. Earlier this year scientists found plastic in 83 percent of global tap water samples, while other studies have found plastic in rock salt and fish.

Humans have produced an estimated 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic since the 1950s and scientists said it risked near permanent contamination of the planet.

The study tested samples of crustaceans found in the ultra-deep trenches that span the entire Pacific Ocean – the Mariana, Japan, Izu-Bonin, Peru-Chile, New Hebrides and Kermadec trenches.

These range from seven to more than 10 kilometers deep, including the deepest point in the ocean, Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench.

“The number of areas we found this in, and the thousands of kilometer distances involved shows it is not just an isolated case, this is global.” Jamieson said underlined the need for swift and meaningful action. (The Guardian)

科學家在地球最深處的生物肚子裡發現了塑膠，這證實人造的纖維已污染了地球上最偏遠的地方。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. manmade fiber phr.人造纖維 (ren2 zao4 xian1 wei2) 2. contaminate v.汙染 (wu1 ran3) 3. trench n. 溝 (gou1) 4. tap water n. 自來水 (zi4 lai2 shui3) 5. rock salt phr. 岩鹽 (yan2 yan2)



這項由紐卡索大學學者領導的研究發現，生活在太平洋中海溝的動物被人造纖維所污染，其來源可能是塑膠瓶、包裝材料和合成衣物。

領導該研究的艾倫‧傑米森博士表示，這個發現令人震驚，且證明地球上沒有一處不受塑膠污染。

他說：「塑料污染之普遍現在已毫無疑問，任何地方都無法避免──無論是多麼遙遠的地方。」

近幾個月來，顯示塑料污染規模之大的證據不斷增加。今年稍早，科學家在百分之八十三的全球自來水樣本中發現了塑膠，而其他研究則在岩鹽中和魚的體內發現塑膠。

自一九五○年代以來，人類已經生產了約八十三億噸的塑膠，科學家說這是冒著對地球造成幾乎是永久性汙染的風險。

這項研究檢測了甲殼類動物樣本，採集自橫跨整個太平洋的超深海溝，包括馬里亞納、日本、伊豆—博寧、秘魯—智利、新赫布里底和克馬得等海溝。

這些海域的深度在七至十多公里之間，其中包括海洋中最深的馬里亞納海溝「挑戰者深淵」。

「我們在這麼多地方發現人造纖維，而且這些地方相距幾千公里，表示這些污染不是個別的案例，而是全球性的現象。」傑米森強調，人們必須採取迅速有效的行動。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）