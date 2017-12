A: When I was at junior high school, all the schools had strict regulations about what you could do with your hair.

B: Did they ban dyeing and perming?

A: It wasn’t just that, you couldn’t grow your hair long, either.

B: Yeah, that is a bit draconian. Some of the more conservative schools still prohibit dyeing and perming.

A: 我以前念國中的時候,學校都有髮禁。

B: 禁止染髮和燙髮嗎?

A: 不只是那樣,還不能留長髮。

B: 那還蠻嚴的。現在有些比較保守的學校還是禁止染髮和燙髮。

