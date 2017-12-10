Nissan Motor Co. said it will test an autonomous ride-hailing service on public roads in Japan in March, aiming to officially start the “robot taxi” rides in the early 2020s.

The carmaker will put two Leaf electric cars, equipped with sensors and cameras and autonomous driving software developed by DeNA Co., on roads in a designated part of Yokohama, where Nissan is based.

Nissan will seek the general public to participate as passengers, through a booking application on smartphones, said Kazumasa Fujita, a manager at Nissan’s corporate strategy department.

The trial is the first concrete step in Nissan and DeNA’s joint robot taxi project, which was announced in January. The cars will be more advanced than Nissan’s current semi-autonomous system known as ProPilot, which enables single lane automated driving on highways.

Nissan said a driver will sit behind the steering wheel during the test, though the vehicles will handle the driving mostly by themselves. The test service, named Easy Ride, will last two weeks, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Bloomberg)

Nissan汽車表示，該公司準備推出無人駕駛計程車，將於明年三月在日本進行路測，預計二○二○年代之初可正式上路。

Nissan將投入兩輛Nissan Leaf電動車，配備感應裝置、攝影機以及DeNA公司所打造的自動駕駛軟體。路測將在Nissan總部所在地橫濱市的特定區域進行。

Nissan的企業策略部門經理藤田和正（音譯）說，路測將邀請民眾試乘，欲參加的民眾可使用手機APP預約。

這項測試為Nissan和DeNA自一月宣布合作研發無人駕駛計程車以來首次展現的具體成果。Nissan目前已有半自動駕駛系統ProPilot，可在高速公路上自動沿同一線道保持固定速度行駛，未來推出的自動駕駛系統將更先進。

Nissan表示，在路測過程中會有一名駕駛坐在駕駛座，不過車子絕大部分的時間還是自動駕駛。Nissan和DeNA在共同聲明中表示，這項試乘服務叫作Easy Ride，試辦時間為兩週。

(台北時報涂宇安編譯)