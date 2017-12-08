Walt Disney has announced that Chinese actress Crystal Liu will play the lead in the live-action adaptation of the classic animated film Mulan, according to Hollywood Reporter. Taiwanese actress Hu Ting-ting, the Mulan lookalike expected to win the role, did not make the cut.

Disney had a year-long casting search spanning five continents, with nearly 1,000 candidates auditioning for the role of Mulan, which requires martial arts skills, fluent English and, most important of all, star quality. Liu, who lived in New York for part of her childhood, is fluent in English and stood out among the competition.

Liu gained popularity for her role Fairy Sister in the hit TV drama Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils. Disney had allegedly planned to have a white actress such as Jennifer Lawrence to play the role of Mulan. Its attempts to “whitewash” Asian culture have been heavily criticized online.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

根據「好萊塢報導」，華特迪士尼公司近日表示，中國女演員劉亦菲雀屏中選 將擔任經典動畫「花木蘭」真人版主角。原本被外界看好，酷似木蘭的台灣女演員胡婷婷意外落馬。

迪士尼在全球五大洲為木蘭選角長達一年，前往試鏡的應徵者接近千人，該角色必須要會武術、能說流利英語，最重要的是要有明星特質！小時候曾住在紐約、英語流利的劉亦菲最終脫穎而出。

劉亦菲因演出熱門電視劇「天龍八部」中的「神仙姊姊」而走紅，稍早曾傳出迪士尼計劃找珍妮佛勞倫斯等白人女星來飾演木蘭，疑似企圖「漂白」亞洲文化而引發網友批評。（中央社、自由時報）