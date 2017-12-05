Kumu Wumin, a member of the Sediq Aborigine tribe from Nantou County’s Jenai Township, after graduating from university last year returned to her hometown and threw herself into learning the art of tea farming and tea production. This year Kumu was chosen as one of Taiwan’s top 100 young farmers by the Council of Agriculture Academy. Expressing her gratitude for the award, Kumu says that in the next two years she intends, with government support, to introduce new creative packaging for her products in addition to improving marketing to allow her local tea business to continue to grow.

Kumu’s farther has grown tea for nearly 30 years and Kumu, who is a graduate of National Pingtung University of Science and Technology’s Department of Agribusiness Management, returned to her hometown for practical training during her third year of study. Kumu saw that the number of farmers in her community had been seriously depleted, and those still there were getting older, and so Kumu determined to return home on completing her studies.

After graduating in June last year, the majority of Kumu’s fellow students either continued with their studies or headed to the cities in search of employment. However, Kumu decided to return to her hometown and went to her father’s tea plantation to learn tea farming. Kumu also enrolled as an apprentice at a nearby tea factory to study tea production. The Jenai Township Farmers’ Association supported Kumu’s studies to allow her to receive training as a tea taster and after a year and a half of hard work Kumu had made great strides. It was the farmers’ association that put her name forward for the top 100 young farmers selection, and Kumu was the only Aboriginal woman among the six young farmers who were selected to receive support from the Tea Farm Research and Extension Station.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. return to one’s hometown phr. 返鄉 (fan3 xiang1) 2. tea plantation n. phr. 茶園 (cha2 yuan2) 3. apprentice n. 學徒 (xue2 tu2)



(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

南投縣仁愛鄉廿三歲的姑姆．鄔民為賽德克族人，去年大學畢業後返鄉努力學習種茶、製茶，獲選今年百大青農。姑姆．鄔民感恩地表示，未來還有兩年須接受政府輔導，會特別加強產品創意包裝與行銷，讓原鄉茶產業發光。

姑姆．鄔民的父親種茶近卅載，她大學唸屏科大農企系，大三返鄉實習，看到部落農業人口嚴重流失與高齡化，才讓她決定回到部落。

去年六月大學畢業，姑姆．鄔民的同學多半選擇升學或到都會區就業，她則到父親的茶園學習種茶，也到附近製茶廠當學徒。仁愛鄉農會輔導她接受品茶師訓練，一年半的磨鍊讓她成長不少，農會為她報名百大青農徵選，成為茶業改良場輔導的六位百大青農中，唯一的原住民女性。

(自由時報記者佟振國)