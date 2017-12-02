European leaders under pressure from a far-right revival at home hoped to avoid a difficult debate about immigration when they met their African counterparts in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Reports last month of abuses against African migrants who were reportedly being sold as slaves in Libya have sparked anger across the continent however, threatening to drive migration to the top of the summit agenda and shine a spotlight on an issue fraught with political risk.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who head the Franco-German axis at the heart of the European Union, would have had their next major political test in mind when they sat down with African Union heads of state.

Italy, on the frontline of the campaign to slow illegal migration to Europe, holds elections early next year and the populist 5-Star Movement is leading opinion polls. The anti-immigrant, eurosceptic Northern League is also gaining support.

“We all have our own interests in not turning this into a migration conference,” one EU official said ahead of the meeting held in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan.

The summit was meant to focus on development, long the cornerstone of EU policy in Africa and tangentially related to migration. The theme of investing in youth, though, was a nod to the rampant unemployment and poverty that drives many young Africans to leave home in search of a better life.

(Reuters)

歐洲領導人在其國內極右翼勢力復興的壓力下，希望週三起在象牙海岸與非洲領導人的高峰會中，可以避免討論移民這個難題。

非洲移民在利比亞被當作奴隸買賣的情形，在上月見諸報導，並在整個非洲大陸引起憤慨，揚言要讓移民議題成為歐盟─非盟高峰會首要議程，讓這個充滿政治風險的問題備受關注。

身為歐盟核心「德法軸心」的領導人，德國總理梅克爾和法國總統馬克宏在與非洲聯盟各國領導人同席於會議桌時，將面臨又一重大政治考驗。

在減緩非法移民湧入歐洲的陣營中，義大利位居前線。義大利明年初將舉行選舉，民粹主義的五星運動黨在民調中領先，反移民、疑歐的北方聯盟也獲得不少支持。

此峰會在象牙海岸商業首府阿比讓舉行，一位歐盟官員在會前表示：「我們都不希望把這個峰會變成一個專門討論移民問題的會議。」

這次峰會旨在聚焦發展問題，這向來是歐盟非洲政策的主軸，與移民問題的關係不大。然而，此次峰會將觸及投資青年的議題，因其攸關嚴重的失業和貧困問題，這些問題導致許多非洲青年為了尋求更好的生活而離鄉背井。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）