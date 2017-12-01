EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s really difficult to save if you eat out every day.
B: So why not cook for yourself? That way you can save money, and it’s also healthier.
A: That’s true. The food in restaurants is greasier, but if you live alone, you often end up not being able to eat everything if you cook for yourself.
B: You can buy food that doesn’t go off too quickly, like bread or fresh fruit and veg.
A: 每天在外面吃飯，好難存錢喔。
B: 為什麼不自己煮？這樣不只省錢還比較健康。
A: 是沒錯，外面餐廳的飯菜都比較油膩。但一個人住，自己煮菜常常吃不完。
B: 你可以買些比較耐放的食物，例如麵包或新鮮的蔬果。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: