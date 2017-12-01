The Cloud Gate Foundation board of directors recently approved Lin Hwai-min’s plans to retire from his position as artistic director at the end of 2019, according to a statement by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre. The board of directors also appointed Cheng Tsung-lung, artistic director of Cloud Gate 2, to succeed Lin, as of 2020.

Lin, a 70-year-old novelist-turned-choreographer, established Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, Taiwan’s first professional dance group, in 1973. He appeared during a news conference and photo call for his new show “Formosa,” saying that he was looking forward to enjoying his retirement. The show also marks Lin’s 90th work with the dance group over the past four decades or more.

Cheng, 41, a graduate from Department of Dance at Taipei National University of the Arts, is an outstanding choreographer from the middle generation in Taiwan. Since taking over Cloud Gate 2 in 2014 he has created several successful works, and was personally chosen by Lin as his successor.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

根據雲門舞集新聞稿表示，雲門基金會董事會近日已同意藝術總監林懷民退休規劃，林將於二○一九年底自藝術總監職位退休。董事會也指派雲門二藝術總監鄭宗龍，於二○二○年接任林的職位。

七十歲的編舞家林懷民原是一位小說家，在一九七三年創辦了雲門舞集，是台灣第一個職業舞團。他隨後在新作「關於島嶼」彩排記者會上現身，並說退休後想要好好過日子，這也是他在雲門四十多年以來第九十齣作品。

現年四十一歲的鄭宗龍畢業於國立台北藝術大學舞蹈系，是台灣中生代的傑出編舞家，於二○一四年接手雲門二重任後，陸續編創幾齣成功作品，已是頗受矚目的舞蹈家，成為林懷民欽點接班人。 （中央社）