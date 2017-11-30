On Tuesday lunchtime, a bag was discovered beside a Jersey barrier along the East Cross taxiway at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. In order to ensure aircraft safety, the Aviation Police Bureau (APB) sent out bomb disposal personnel to investigate. Fortunately, it turned out to be a false alarm: There was nothing in the bag apart from a car battery.

The APB said that it was notified of the incident at noon and, as the bag was on ground close to flight routes it decided, in the interests of caution, to immediately dispatch a bomb disposal team from the security inspection section to deal with the matter.

A preliminary investigation by the bomb disposal team revealed that there was nothing in the bag but a car battery, and so the possibility of an explosion could be ruled out. The car battery was retrieved, and a further investigation will be conducted to clarify whether a member of the airport staff had made a careless mistake and accidentally left the bag near the taxiway.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

桃園國際機場EC滑行道旁的紐澤西護欄邊，週二中午被發現有一只手提袋被遺留在地上；航警局為了維護飛航安全，出動防爆人員處理，所幸手提袋內僅有車用電瓶，一場虛驚。

航空警察局在中午接獲通報，由於手提袋位置鄰近飛機航線，航警局為求慎重，立刻派出安全檢查大隊防爆小組前往處理。

防爆人員初步檢視後，發現為手提袋內僅存放一只車用電瓶，排除爆炸可能性，隨即將電瓶帶回，將進一步釐清是否有人員疏失，將手提袋遺忘在跑道旁。 （中央社）