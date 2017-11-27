USING IDIOMS 活用成語

Chinese practice

飲鴆止渴

(yin3 zhen4 zhi2 ke3)

drinking poison in the hope of quenching one’s thirst

我們常用成語「飲鴆止渴」──喝毒藥以解渴，來形容人只圖解決眼前的困難，而不顧將來更大的禍患。這個故事是出自《後漢書．卷四八》中，關於霍諝的記載。

當霍諝只有十五歲的時候，他寫了一篇奏記為其舅宋光辯護──宋光遭人誣陷，說他篡改皇帝詔書，因而入獄。霍諝寫道，宋光出身官宦之家，是一位可靠的官員，現已居地方首長之高位，也幾乎沒犯過什麼錯──他問道，像這樣的一個人怎麼可能會冒著死罪私自竄改詔書？這樣的行為就好比是「止渴於酖毒」，自尋死路。「酖」通「鴆」，是一種毒酒，由浸泡鴆鳥的羽毛而製成。根據古代《山海經》記載，鴆鳥劇毒，因其喜食毒蛇。

在台灣閩南語中，也有意義類似的說法──「請鬼拿藥單」。古時看病方式為請大夫到家裡為病人把脈、開藥方，然後家屬拿藥方單去藥房抓藥，若人手不足，則請外人代勞。若不小心請到鬼幫忙去抓藥，則是死路一條。

英文片語「to drink from the poisoned chalice」所用的比喻，是源自莎士比亞的劇作《馬克白》。chalice是一種有腳座的盃狀容器，以chalice喝下毒藥，是古代死刑的一種。古希臘哲學家蘇格拉底被處死的方式，便是用chalice喝下毒芹。

馬克白及其妻共謀殺害蘇格蘭王鄧肯，好讓自己取而代之成為國王。馬克白心知鄧肯是位好君主，之所以謀殺他只是出於自己的野心，馬克白也知道正義可能會向他討回公道。《馬克白》中以chalice盛裝的毒藥，是現世報的隱喻。馬克白在第一幕第七場中說道：

We still have judgment here, that we but teach

Bloody instructions, which, being taught, return

To plague th’ inventor: this even-handed justice

Commends the ingredients of our poisoned chalice

To our own lips.

這也就是說，世道會以其人之道還治其人之身，因為若我們自己使出暴力，暴力只會反過來糾纏我們。正義對所有人一視同仁，我們若要別人喝下毒藥，最後我們也將被迫喝下同樣的毒藥。

現今「poison chalice」一詞，指的是起初似乎是件好事，但其實卻是壞事。

(台北時報編譯林俐凱譯)

人類發展出基因改造的農作物，到底是飲鴆止渴，還是解決糧食問題的解藥？

(Who knows whether genetically modified crops will be a poisoned chalice, or whether it will be an answer to food shortages.)

政府為救經濟而猛印鈔票，不啻是飲鴆止渴，反而造成通貨膨脹。

(The government wildly printing money is unlikely to help the economy, and is in fact more likely to lead to inflation.)

