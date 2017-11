A: You’ve got quite a collection of books. Have you read them all?

B: I’ve hardly read any of them. I buy them, but never get around to reading them.

A: Well, at least it looks impressive.

B: Perhaps. But it’s also a constant reminder to me of how much money I’ve wasted.

A: 你有好多書喔。你每一本都有讀過嗎?

B: 其實我幾乎都沒讀過。買了之後就一直沒看。

A: 至少看起來蠻壯觀的。

B: 或許吧。看到這麼多書就會想到我浪費了好多錢。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: