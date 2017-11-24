Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - Page 15　

“The Great Buddha+” leads nominees at 54th Golden Horse Awards
第五十四屆金馬獎 「大佛普拉斯」入圍大贏家

Nominees for the Golden Horse Award for Best New Performer, left to right, Rima Zeidan, Zhong Chuxi, Kent Tsai, Zhang Aoyue and Wu Nien-hsuan.
金馬獎最佳新演員的入圍者（左至右）︰瑞瑪席丹、鍾楚曦、蔡凡熙、張傲月、吳念軒。

Photo courtesy of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee
照片︰台北金馬影展執行委員會提供

The 54th Golden Horse Awards are taking place tomorrow evening. As expected, director Huang Hsin-yao’s black comedy The Great Buddha+ is the biggest winner so far, leading the nominees with 10 nods, including Best Feature Film. Four other nominees for this category include Free and Easy, Love Education, Angels Wear White and The Bold, the Corrupt and the Beautiful.

The Lifetime Achievement Award this year will go to veteran Taiwanese actress and producer Hsu Feng. The two-time Golden Horse Award-winning actress shot to fame for her role in the 1971 film A Touch of Zen. Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain and Taiwanese entertainers Kevin Tsai and Little S will join a lineup of stars as presenters for the awards.

The award ceremony, hosted by entertainer Matilda Tao, is taking place at the National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and will be broadcast live on Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV). Hit singers J.J. Lin and Jolin Tsai will perform for the awards for the first time.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

第五十四屆金馬獎即將在明晚舉行，導演黃信堯的黑色喜劇「大佛普拉斯」不負眾望，獲得十項提名成為大贏家，包括最佳劇情片。入圍該獎項的其它四部影片為︰「輕鬆＋愉快」、「相愛相親」、「嘉年華」、「血觀音」。

本屆終身成就獎將頒發給台灣資深演員和製片人徐楓，她以一九七一年「俠女」一片揚名國際，並曾榮獲兩屆金馬獎影后。金球獎影后潔西卡雀絲坦，藝人蔡康永、小S和許多明星均受邀加入頒獎陣容。

頒獎典禮在國父紀念館舉行，由藝人陶晶瑩主持，台視將全程直播，而歌王林俊傑和歌后蔡依林則首次為金馬獎獻唱。

（中央社）

TODAY’S WORDS
今日單字

1. expect

v. 期望；預料

(qi2 wang4; yu4 liao4)

2. black comedy

phr. 黑色喜劇

(hei1 se4 xi3 ju4)

3. Buddha

n. 佛

(fo2)

4. shoot to fame

phr. 一舉成名

(yi1 ju3 cheng2 ming2)

5. lineup

n. 陣容

(zhen4 rong2)


