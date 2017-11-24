The 54th Golden Horse Awards are taking place tomorrow evening. As expected, director Huang Hsin-yao’s black comedy The Great Buddha+ is the biggest winner so far, leading the nominees with 10 nods, including Best Feature Film. Four other nominees for this category include Free and Easy, Love Education, Angels Wear White and The Bold, the Corrupt and the Beautiful.

The Lifetime Achievement Award this year will go to veteran Taiwanese actress and producer Hsu Feng. The two-time Golden Horse Award-winning actress shot to fame for her role in the 1971 film A Touch of Zen. Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain and Taiwanese entertainers Kevin Tsai and Little S will join a lineup of stars as presenters for the awards.

The award ceremony, hosted by entertainer Matilda Tao, is taking place at the National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, and will be broadcast live on Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV). Hit singers J.J. Lin and Jolin Tsai will perform for the awards for the first time.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

第五十四屆金馬獎即將在明晚舉行，導演黃信堯的黑色喜劇「大佛普拉斯」不負眾望，獲得十項提名成為大贏家，包括最佳劇情片。入圍該獎項的其它四部影片為︰「輕鬆＋愉快」、「相愛相親」、「嘉年華」、「血觀音」。

本屆終身成就獎將頒發給台灣資深演員和製片人徐楓，她以一九七一年「俠女」一片揚名國際，並曾榮獲兩屆金馬獎影后。金球獎影后潔西卡雀絲坦，藝人蔡康永、小S和許多明星均受邀加入頒獎陣容。

頒獎典禮在國父紀念館舉行，由藝人陶晶瑩主持，台視將全程直播，而歌王林俊傑和歌后蔡依林則首次為金馬獎獻唱。

（中央社）