Lai Hsiang-wei was diagnosed with moderate autism when he was two years and nine months old. Lai threw all his energy into his love of music and this year has scooped the Presidential Education Award. Lai demonstrated the fruits of his labor by putting on a concert at Yunlin County’s Department of Cultural Affairs performance hall on Saturday last week, entitled “The smallest flower.”

Currently a ninth-grade student at Changhu Ecological Elementary and Junior-high School, after being diagnosed with moderate autism as a young child, Lai was encouraged by his parents to study music.

Before graduating from elementary school, Lai won the Yunlin County Government Model Child Best Progress Award and held his first musical concert, called “Hsiang-wei’s Banana Tree” at National Yunlin University of Science and Technology’s Arts Center to show his gradtitude to all those who have supported him. Last week’s concert was his second public musical performance.

Lai’s mother says that although her son has a love of music, he dislikes the monotony and tedium of practice. However, since he enjoys giving performances, he must nevertheless endure a daily practice regime.

Lai normally practices the piano for three hours a day including at least half a day at weekends and practices continually. While traveling within Taiwan, Lai has a musical instrument by his side at all times, and if traveling abroad, he will search out a piano practice room and hire it out to practice. Lai says that anyone who is dedicated and perseveres at a single task can be successful and blossom in life.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

在兩歲九個月時被診斷出有中度自閉症的賴翔緯，憑著對音樂的喜好與投入，獲得今年的總統教育獎，他於上週六在雲林縣文化處表演廳舉行的「最小的花」音樂會，讓大家看到他的努力。

目前就讀樟湖生態國中小九年級的賴翔緯，小時候被診斷患有中度自閉症後，雙親就鼓勵他練習音樂。

賴翔緯在小學畢業前，也獲得雲林縣政府模範兒童最佳進步獎，並在雲林科技大學藝術中心舉辦「翔緯的香蕉樹」感恩音樂會，這也是他的第一場音樂會。而此次是他的第二場音樂會。

賴媽媽表示，翔緯熱愛音樂，但不喜歡枯燥乏味的練習，他享受表演，所以必須忍受每天的練習。

他平時每天至少練琴三個小時，假日至少半天，練習不間斷，在國內旅遊也是樂器不離身，如果出國玩則會找鋼琴教室租時間練習。他相信每個人只要透過努力、不放棄，並專注做一件事，就會有成果，都能開出屬於自己生命的花朵。

(自由時報記者詹士弘)