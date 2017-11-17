Sony Music, in cooperation with the estate of Whitney Houston, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with the release of Whitney Houston — I Wish You Love: More from The Bodyguard today, in honor of the pop diva’s legacy.

Houston is acclaimed as one of the greatest female pop singers. She entered the film industry after achieving success in her singing career, starring in several blockbusters, including 1992’s The Bodyguard, the soundtrack for which is actually the fourth best-selling album of all time. In May 1997 she held a concert in Taiwan. In February 2012, she was found drowned in a bathtub at a hotel due to an overdose of drugs and alcohol. She was only 48 when she died.

The new album includes never-before-released live recordings from Houston’s iconic The Bodyguard Tour, and alternate versions of the audio recordings from the film — including her biggest megahit ever: I Will Always Love You.

(CNA and Sony Music, translated by Eddy Chang)

為了慶祝電影「終極保鑣」原聲帶專輯上市二十五週年，索尼音樂和惠妮休斯頓的遺產管理人合作，將於今天發行「終極保鑣二十五週年紀念音樂精選特輯」，向這位傳奇的終極天后致敬！

惠妮被譽為最偉大的流行女歌手之一，她在歌唱事業獲得成功後跨足電影界，主演過一九九二年的「終極保鑣」等賣座電影，原聲帶更高居史上最暢銷專輯第四名，並曾於一九九七年五月來台開唱。但二○一二年二月因過度混用藥物與酒精，而溺斃於一家飯店的浴缸中，當時年僅四十八歲。

這次新專輯則收錄惠妮從未發行、最具代表性的「終極保鑣」巡迴演唱會現場錄音，以及電影歌曲的其它錄音版本 ──包括她最轟動的暢銷曲「我會永遠愛你」的電影版本。

（中央社、索尼音樂）