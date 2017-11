A: I just got back from Hualien yesterday. I ache all over.

B: Was it good?

A: It was pretty good, actually, but the weather was awful. The weather forecast said there would be periodic showers, but it never stopped raining.

B: That’s a real shame. When it’s raining you can’t go hiking in Taroko Gorge.

A: 我昨天才從花蓮回來,全身痠痛。

B: 花蓮好玩嗎?

A: 是還不錯,但天氣很差。氣象說會有短暫陣雨,但雨根本沒停過。

B: 那還蠻可惜的,下雨就沒辦法去太魯閣健行了吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

