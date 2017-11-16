Next year, Taipei is to get its own Michelin Guide, for the first time, which means that the food inspectors are at this moment looking for restaurants they feel have potential. The identity of this group of inspectors is secret: All that is known is that they come from different countries.

The inspectors do not take notes when they are dining, and they pick up the tabs for their own meals. Neither will they specifically approach the head chef or restaurant management.

The Michelin Guide does not specify a quota for how many restaurant stars are awarded, neither does it decide prior to publication of the guide how many restaurants are to receive how many stars. For this reason, the number of stars given can vary greatly from one place to the next, and the guides of some cities don’t actually have any three-star restaurants.

The items considered include the quality of the ingredients, chef’s skills, consistency of quality of the meals and value for money, as well as mastery of cooking techniques. For uncooked ingredients, emphasis is placed on the flavor.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台北明年將首度擁有自己的米其林指南，這意味美食密探正在探索具有潛力的餐廳。這群密探身分神秘，一般只知他們來自不同國家。

密探在用餐時不會做筆記，他們自己買單，且不會特地向主廚或餐廳經理人打招呼。

米其林指南沒有星星的「配額」，出版一本指南之前，不會先決定有多少餐廳可拿到幾顆星，所以每個地方的星星數量差別很大，部分城市的指南中甚至還沒有三星餐廳。

考量項目包括原料品質、廚師技藝、菜餚水準一致性、性價比，以及火候控制，若是生食就以味道為重。

（中央社）