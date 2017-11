A: Today’s humidity is through the roof: 95 percent.

B: It’s been raining every day, so the humidity level will definitely increase.

A: I wore a poncho when I left the house this morning. Even though I was protected from the rain, my whole body ended up drenched in sweat.

B: Sounds no better than getting soaked by the rain.

A: 今天的濕度居然有百分之九十五。

B: 最近每天下雨, 濕度當然會高囉。

A: 我今天早上穿雨衣出門,雖然沒淋濕,卻悶出滿身大汗。

B: 那不就跟沒穿雨衣一樣了?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

