Five migrants, including a young child, died Monday as result of a “violent, reckless” and “illegal” intervention by Libya’s coastguard in a rescue in international waters, a German charity group has said.

Sea Watch, one of several NGOs that operate search-and-rescue boats in the Mediterranean, said the lives had been lost needlessly because of heavy handed tactics of a coastguard being trained and financed by the European Union.

The German charity said its boat Sea-Watch 3 had been sent early Monday to the aid of a sinking dinghy by Italy’s coastguard and had arrived at the scene around the same time as a Libyan patrol boat.

According to the NGO, the Libyans began “beating and threatening” the migrants on the stricken boat, provoking panic that caused some to fall overboard.

The patrol boat then tried to move off with people still clinging to its sides, prompting the intervention of an Italian navy helicopter to try to calm the situation.

Sea Watch said the rescue had taken place 30 nautical miles north of Tripoli, well outside Libyan territorial waters.

In response, the Libyan coastguard accused Sea Watch of causing “panic and confusion” among the migrants.

The Libyan vessel took an unknown number of migrants back to the North African state while 58 survivors were on board the Sea-Watch 3.

Some 2,500 migrants have been rescued and brought to Italy so far this month.

(AFP)

一個德國慈善組織表示，由於利比亞海岸警衛隊在國際水域「暴力、魯莽」和「非法」的干預，本週一造成了五名移民死亡，包括一名幼兒在內。

「海洋觀察」是在地中海營運搜救艇的非政府組織之一。該組織表示，歐盟所訓練及資助的這個海岸警衛隊採取了嚴厲的手段，因而造成生命無謂的犧牲。

這個德國慈善機構表示，本週一一早，該機構的船「海洋觀察三號」便被義大利海岸警衛隊派去救援一艘沉船，並與一艘利比亞的巡邏艇同時抵達現場。

據該非政府組織表示，利比亞人開始「毆打和恐嚇」在這艘破損船上的移民而引起恐慌，導致一些人從船上跌落海中。

後來這艘巡邏艇試圖開走，罔顧仍攀附在巡邏艇兩側的人；這使得義大利海軍直升機介入，試圖平息事態。

「海洋觀察」說，這次營救發生在的黎波里以北三十海浬處，遠超出利比亞領海之外。

對此，利比亞海岸警衛隊指責「海洋觀察」在移民中造成「恐慌和混亂」。

利比亞巡邏艇將為數不詳的移民帶回利比亞，另有五十八名倖存者登上「海洋觀察三號」。

本月截至目前約有兩千五百名移民獲救，並被帶往義大利。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）