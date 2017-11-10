The Legends of the Condor Heroes — a classic Chinese martial arts novel by Jing Yong (Louis Cha) — is to be translated into English for the first time. The novel will be compiled into 12 volumes, and the first volume, A Hero Born, will hit the market in February next year. The publisher is marketing the book to English readers as a Chinese “Game of Thrones.”

The first volume is translated by British translator Anna Holmwood. When asked whether Western readers would be able to understand the wu xia (literally, martial heroes) culture in the novel, Holmwood replied that such heroic elements also exist in Western literature, as inThe Three Musketeers, for example.

Serialized in 1957 and published in 1959, The Legends of the Condor Heroes has been adapted many times, into movies, TV dramas and even online games. The latest adaptation, featuring actor William Yang as the character Guo Jing and actress Li Yitong as Huang Rong, is now being aired on CTI TV.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

金庸（查良鏞）的經典武俠小說「射雕英雄傳」將有首部英譯本！英文版小說分成十二卷，第一卷「英雄誕生」預定於明年二月上市。出版商為了向英文讀者行銷該書，特別形容這是一部中國版「冰與火之歌：權力遊戲」。

第一卷的譯者為英國翻譯家郝玉青，當被問到西方人是否能理解「武俠」文化時，郝玉青說西方文學也有類似的英雄元素，例如小說「三劍客」。

「射雕英雄傳」在一九五七年開始連載，一九五九年出版，多次被改編成電影、電視劇，甚至網路遊戲。新版改編電視劇由演員楊旭文飾演郭靖，李一桐飾演黃蓉，目前在中天綜合台播出。

（中央社）