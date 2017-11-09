The Solomon Islands, one of Taiwan’s South Pacific diplomatic allies, has an area of 28,000 square kilometers, over 90 percent of which is covered in tropical rain forest. The country has abundant forestry products, and it is estimated that it is home to over 7,000 indigenous species, and dotted with deposits of minerals such as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt and aluminum ore.

Over the past few decades, however, due to mass deforestation and the planting of cash crops such as coconut and cocoa, the area of virgin forest has gradually shrunk. With this, species are struggling to survive, and many are on the verge of extinction.

For this reason, Taiwan has implemented a joint program with the Soloman Islands’ Ministry of Forestry and Research, and sent a botany survey team to collate the Solomon Islands’ plants, establish greenhouses and improve the National Herbarium and digital preservation facilities in the country. At the same time, the team is training Solomon Islands’ botanical conservation staff, to improve their basic scientific knowledge in botany. Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund is also helping to publish an illustrated catalog of the flora of the Solomon Islands, to bolster the country’s natural conservation efforts.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台灣在南太平洋的邦交國索羅門群島陸地面積約兩萬八千平方公里，九成以上為熱帶雨林所覆蓋，林產豐富，據估計至少有七千多種原生物種，並有多處蘊藏金、鎳、銅、鈷、鋁土等礦物。

但近十幾年來因大量砍伐森林及種植油椰子、可可等經濟作物，原生森林面積逐漸減少，物種承受極大的生存壓力，更有部分物種瀕臨絕種。

台灣因此與索羅門群島森林部共同合作推行計畫，派遣植物專家調查團隊採集索國植物資源、建置索國溫室及強化國家植物標本館設備及數位化保存，同時訓練索國植物資源保存人員的能力，強化植物基礎科學知識。國合會也協助出版索羅門群島植物圖鑑，以提升索國自然保育工作。

（中央社）