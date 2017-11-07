Thirteen members of a fraud ring, which set up an operations room in a townhouse house in Changhua County to target Chinese citizens, were arrested by police on Tuesday last week. Changhua County Criminal Investigation Bureau’s 4th Investigations Corps had received a tip off about the suspicious comings and goings of youths from a four-story townhouse in the county’s Fusing Township. The youths exhibited strange behavior, always arriving in a van and driving straight into the house’s garage. On leaving, they would immediately pull down a steel roller-shutter door. Police officers were dispatched to covertly monitor the youths. Suspecting the individuals in question were running an online scamming operation, last Tuesday the police obtained a search warrant from Changhua District Court.

Dozens of officers from units including Changhua County’s “Thunder Squad” SWAT team and security personnel, using aluminum ladders, climbed from the neighboring building’s balcony and broke a window to gain entry into the premises. While police officers immediately apprehended five of the gang members, eight others, including the main suspect Huang Li-cheng, fled to the roof of the building but were surrounded by police and gave themselves up. All 13 suspects were caught by the police. Three suspects sustained leg injuries while attempting to flee.

Police discovered 10 padded cubicles within the operations room, made by covering mobile wardrobes with quilted bedding. Cubicles were fitted out with tables and chairs. Members of the fraud ring later confessed these were used to avoid interfering with other members while making phone calls and giving the game away.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. fraud ring n. phr. 詐騙集團 (zha4 pian4 ji2 tuan2) 2. give oneself up phr. 束手就擒 (shu4 shou3 jiu4 qin2) 3. give the game away phr. 穿幫 (chuan1 bang1) 4. identity theft phr. 身份盜用 (shen1 fen4 dao4 yong4)



After investigation, police discovered the group had been operating from the rented house in Fusing Township for over one month and were expressly targeting people in China. The gang racked up victims’ mobile telephone bills and carried out identity theft and money laundering by fooling their victims over the telephone. Other scams involved setting up a fake Web site to look like it belonged to China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate, which assigned phony case numbers to victims. Victims could check the Web site themselves, which showed they were implicated in a criminal case and helped to build up trust with the caller on the other end of the line.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

詐騙集團將詐騙機房設在彰化一處透天民宅，鎖定中國人行騙，上週二警方逮捕十三名嫌犯

彰化縣刑警大隊偵四隊接獲線報，福興鄉一處四樓透天厝有可疑年輕人出入，出入以廂型車直接開入車庫，並立即拉下鐵捲門，形跡詭異，便派員勘查埋伏，發現有疑似經營詐騙機房情形，上週二向彰化地方法院聲請搜索票。

霹靂小組、保安隊等數十名員警，從鄰棟房屋陽台，攀爬鋁梯到詐騙集團二樓陽台，破窗衝入屋內，當場逮獲五名成員。主嫌黃利誠等其他八名成員見狀，逃竄到屋頂逃逸，被警方團團包圍，束手就擒，十三人全數落網，有三人逃竄時摔傷腿部。

警方驚訝的是，機房內有十座以棉被覆蓋在簡易衣櫥的「棉被屋」，屋內還放置桌、椅，成員供稱是為避免撥打詐騙電話時，成員聲音彼此干擾而「穿幫」。

警方調查，該集團在福興鄉租屋設詐騙機房一個多月，專鎖定中國民眾，以積欠手機話費、身份盜用、洗錢等話術詐騙，並架設偽造的中國最高人民檢察院網站，提供被害人案件編號，由被害人自行上網查詢涉嫌刑事案件，以取信對方。

(自由時報記者湯世名)