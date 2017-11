A: Are you religious?

B: I was baptized when I was young and I went to church with my parents, but I stopped going to church.

A: Are your parents Catholics or Christians?

B: They’re really devout Catholics, they go to mass every week.

A: 你有宗教信仰嗎?

B: 我小時候有受洗,也會跟爸媽一起上教堂,但長大以後就沒再去教堂了。

A: 你爸媽是天主教徒還是基督教徒?

B: 他們都是很虔誠的天主教徒,每個星期都會去做彌撒。

