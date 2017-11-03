Taiwanese “over-the-top” (OTT) provider CHOCO TV has been up and running for two years. Chang Ting-fei, head of the content department, recently talked about the company’s hit “BL” — or “boys’ love” — drama HIStory, which was released this year. After it was aired on the platform, the drama was uploaded straight to YouTube by netizens, who translated it into eight languages, demonstrating the huge global market for “fujoshi.”

Fujoshi — literally “rotten girl” — is a Japanese term for female fans of BL stories featuring romantic relationships between men. As society becomes more open and diverse, the topic of fujoshi is becoming increasingly acceptable, and part of the mainstream drama market.

Chang said that even in China, where gay-themed dramas are banned, underground platforms have not only bought the broadcasting rights for HIStory, some are also willing to invest in the production of such shows. However, BL dramas are not limited to gay themes only. They also include ambiguous intimate interactions in male relationships.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

台灣線上影視業者CHOCO TV營運滿兩週年，內容長張庭翡日前談及今年推出的「BL」（男男戀）劇HIStory，在該平台播出後馬上被網友瘋傳到YouTube，還主動將該劇翻譯成八種語言，顯示出全球龐大的腐女市場。

「腐女」一詞衍生自日文，泛指喜歡BL故事的女性。在社會越趨開放多元下，腐女的話題也逐漸被接納，並和主流戲劇市場接軌。

張庭翡指出，甚至連禁止同性戀戲劇的中國也有地下平台購買HIStory的播放權，還願出資拍片。然而BL作品，不見得只限於同志題材，還包括了在男性關係中曖昧的親密互動。

（中央社）