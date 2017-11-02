China is developing the latest work craze: The iTeacher.

The Chinese live education platform CCtalk, which has only been online for just over a year, has already attracted over 10 million students to its online courses, taught by over 30,000 iTeachers.

The platform’s most popular iTeacher at the moment is set to earn tens of millions of Chinese yuan per year. This iTeacher, named Zhu Wei, has a wide range of courses available on the platform, and he’s also published a book, bringing in a large amount of student fans.

According to CCtalk chairman Lu Jian, the “i” in “iTeacher” stands for two things: “Internet” and “independent.” That is, iTeachers do not belong to the organization, they have an independent status.

The price of the courses available on CCtalk is at the discretion of the iTeachers themselves. They can price them at 100 yuan (NT$450) or at 10,000 yuan (NT$45,000). The key is in whether anyone is willing to purchase them at that price.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

中國現在催生了一個新的火紅職業：「網師」。

上線僅一年多的中國教育平台CCtalk，現在已經吸引超過千萬名學生在平台上課，收納三萬多名網師。

目前CCtalk最紅的網師一年收入可達千萬元。這名網師名叫朱偉，在平台上開的課程類型很多，還出了書，吸引了大批學生粉絲。

CCtalk總裁陸堅表示，網師英文叫iTeacher，這其中包含兩層意思，一個是網路，另一個是獨立。也就是說，網師不是體制內的老師，他們的身分是獨立的。

在CCtalk，網師直播課程的售價完全由自己決定，可以標價一百元，也可以標價一萬元，關鍵是有沒有人會去購買。

（中央社）