China Airlines had a bit of a drama on Aug. 21, when a cat went missing from a checked baggage cart before it could be loaded onto a flight. It is thought the cat was frightened by the noisy surroundings and managed to escape from its crate. Luckily, China Airlines staff found the cat, safe and sound, six days later.

To prevent a recurrence of the situation, China Airlines, which formerly had no restrictions on the shape of pet crates, has now amended its regulations. In line with the regulations of other airlines, the company is applying restrictions on the material and functions of airline crates, which must be now also be secured to prevent pets from escaping.

In the new regulations, the crate must be made of rigid plastic to meet International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards, and have a single door that is both secure and paw proof, so the pet does not injure itself.

China Airlines accepts domesticated cats, dogs, and disabled passengers’ guide dogs, which are to be placed in crates, checked and placed in the cargo hold. The crates must be well-ventilated and have an inspection window, be equipped with water/feeding receptacles and be fitted with safety latches to prevent pets from escaping.

EVA Air stipulates that aircraft can carry pets, including domesticated cats, dogs, rabbits or guide dogs.

(Liberty Times, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

華航上演「貓咪失蹤記」，八月有旅客的愛貓在行李託運時，因為環境聲響受到驚嚇，掙脫貓籠走失，在華航工作人員積極協尋下，六天後成功找回。為避免再發生相同事件，過去對寵物籠形式沒有限制的華航，修改規定，比照他航限制寵物籠材質與功能，且須加以固定以防寵物脫逃。

新規定寵物籠材質必須符合國際航空運輸協會(IATA)規範的堅固硬質塑膠材質製成，且僅能有一個寵物門供寵物進出，並須具防止脫逃、腳爪外露功能，以免寵物受傷。

依照現行規定，華航允許託運寵物包括馴養的貓、狗，或身心障礙者的導引犬，須放置妥善容器或籠子內以貨運方式辦理運送，也要有良好通風和檢視窗口、食物飲水瓶和防逃門栓。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. restriction n. 限制 (xian4 zhi4) 2. pet crate phr. 寵物籠 (chong3 wu4 long2) 3. domesticated adj. 馴養的 (xun2 yang3 de5) 4. well-ventilated phr. 通風良好的 (tong1 feng1 liang2 hao3 de5)



長榮航空則規定，搭機可載運寵物包括馴養的貓、狗、兔子或導引犬。

（自由時報記者陳宜加）