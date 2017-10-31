It is once again a peak time for air pollution in central and southern Taiwan with concentrations of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — above normal limits, which has led to a rise in the number of people suffering from allergic rhinitis. Some people go to a pharmacy of their own accord and buy a nasal spray, but doctors have warned members of the public to follow medical advice when using such devices. A nasal spray should only be used two to three times a day, and not for more than 10 consecutive days. Incorrect usage will cause drug-induced rhinitis (irritation and inflammation of the nasal mucous membrane).

According to Liu Tsung-wei, attending physician at Chi Mei Hospital’s Ear Nose and Throat Department, there are two types of nasal spray: Steroid nasal sprays and nasal decongestants. Due to fears over the side effects of using of steroids, many members of the public purchase the latter to obtain relief from blocked noses, yet Liu says many people do not follow the medical guidance when using them.

People who suffer from high blood pressure or arrhythmia should avoid using nasal decongestants. Incorrect usage can cause blood vessels within the nasal mucous membrane to lose their elasticity and become swollen, which will reduce the efficacy of decongestant medicine over time and increase the severity of nasal congestion. As the decongestant medicine becomes less effective, the user will often increase the number of sprays, leading to a vicious cycle which can eventually lead to drug-induced rhinitis.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

最近中南部又進入空汙高峰期，甚至出現細懸浮微粒濃度超標，導致過敏性鼻炎患者增加。有些人會到藥局自行購買鼻噴劑使用，但醫師提醒，使用噴劑要照醫師指示使用，並且一天最多使用二至三次，不要連續使用超過十天，使用不當反而會造成藥物性鼻炎。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. pharmacy n. 藥局 (yao4 ju2) 2. steroid n. 類固醇 (lei4 gu4 chun2) 3. high blood pressure phr. 高血壓 (gao1 xie3 ya1) 4. vicious cycle phr. 惡性循環 (e4 xing4 xun2 huan2)



奇美醫學中心耳鼻喉部主治醫師劉宗瑋指出，「鼻噴劑」有兩類，分別為類固醇鼻噴劑及鼻黏膜血管收縮劑，民眾常因害怕類固醇的副作用而會自行購買「鼻黏膜血管收縮劑」消除鼻塞，卻忽略了需要遵照醫師指示使用。

特別是高血壓或心律不整病人應避免使用「鼻黏膜血管收縮劑」，若不當使用會導致鼻腔黏膜的血管失去彈性變腫脹，使得藥物療效越來越差，鼻塞症狀越來越嚴重。病人因此常自行增加噴藥次數，發生惡性循環，形成藥物性鼻炎。

(自由時報記者黃文瑜)