A: My brother and his wife are staying in Australia for the summer. They’ve arranged a house swap.

B: Is that where you stay in someone’s house and they stay in yours?

A: That’s right. And no money changes hands, unless there are breakages.

B: They must be very trusting.

A: 我的哥哥和嫂嫂夏天要去澳洲住,他們已經和別人協議好要交換房子。

B: 他們要住在別人的房子,然後讓對方住他們家嗎?

A: 對啊,是不用錢的,除非房子有損壞。

B: 他們這麼信賴別人啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: