A: I had a potted plant sitting on my windowsill. It died.

B: What went wrong?

A: I was really proud of it and bought some liquid that was supposed to promote growth.

B: Tell me you read the instructions before you deluged the plant in chemicals.

A: 我本來有個盆栽放在窗台上,但它死掉了。

B: 怎麼會死呢?

A: 我本來很引以為傲的,還買了可以促進生長的液體肥料。

B: 你該不會沒有讀說明書就直接倒了一堆化學物質到盆栽裡吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: