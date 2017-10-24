A Northern Song Dynasty ru ware celadon washer from the personal collection of former United Microelectronics Corp chairman Robert Tsao went under the hammer at an auction held by Sotheby’s Hong Kong on Oct. 3 for a starting price of HK$80 million. After a fierce bidding battle, the washer bowl sold for HK$260 million (approximately NT$1 billion). After the sales commission is added on top, the final price paid was a little over HK$294 million, setting a new record for Song Dynasty porcelain ware.

There are only 87 pieces of ru ware porcelain left in the world, with just four pieces in private collections, one of which is Tsao’s porcelain washer bowl. The item’s listing information provided by Sotheby’s describes the ru ware brush washer as having a diameter of 13 cm and an unctuous, intense blue-green glaze with a complex ice crackle pattern.

The last time Sotheby’s Hong Kong sold a piece of Song Dynasty porcelain was in April 2012, when a Northern Song ru ware celadon washer with lobed rim sold for HK$207 million.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

聯電創辦人曹興誠收藏的一只北宋汝窯天青釉洗，十月三日在香港蘇富比拍賣會上，以八千萬港元起拍，經多輪競價，以兩億六千萬港元（約十億台幣）落槌，加上佣金超過兩億九千四百萬港元，刷新宋瓷世界拍賣紀錄。

全球目前僅存的汝窯約八十七件，其中私人收藏只有四件，曹興誠的這只汝窯是其中一件。根據香港蘇富比介紹，這一宋代汝窯筆洗直徑十三厘米，釉如凝脂，天青猶翠，冰裂瑩澈。

香港蘇富比前次拍賣宋瓷是在二○一二年四月，以兩億七百萬港元拍出一件「北宋汝窯天青釉葵花洗」。

(自由時報)